South Carolina's governor declared a state of emergency Saturday after powerful Hurricane Dorianshifted course, putting the Carolinas and Georgia at risk of a dangerous storm surge and strong winds during the middle of next week.
“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now — there is no reason for delay."
The governor said state officials were working "around the clock to be ready, if necessary."
The Category 4 storm strengthened early Saturday to winds of nearly 150 miles per hour. It also shifted slightly, setting it on course to potentially miss a direct hit with Florida.
On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in 12 counties. On Saturday, Kemp said projections had shifted more toward the coastal part of the state.
"I urge Georgians in these areas to stay vigilant, keep an eye on storm developments, and take all necessary precautions," Kemp said.
