State of emergency declared in Hawaii as storm leaves hundreds without power

Hawaii's governor declared a state of emergency as a major storm left hundreds of people without power and threatened "catastrophic flooding" across the islands.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Gov. David Ige said he signed the emergency declaration as heavy rains from a "Kona low," a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, were expected to “continue to cause flooding and damage" across the state.
The decision, he said, would allow Hawaii to use funds to provide "quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of heavy rains."
Ige said the emergency relief period would run until at least Friday, Dec. 10.
It comes as hundreds of people were left without power as roads were flooded and trees downed in areas across the Hawaiian Islands.
In a statement shared just after 10 p.m. Monday night, local time (3 a.m. ET), Hawaiian Electric said crews were still working to restore electric service to "hundreds of customers" in downtown Honolulu and Chinatown."
However, it said that "because of the continued heavy rains" power would likely not be restored until Tuesday morning at the earliest.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the Kona low continued to "bring the threat of heavy rain to Kauai County and Oahu" overnight on Monday and through Tuesday.
While the weather service said the "threat of significant flooding" had diminished in some parts of the Hawaiian Islands, it said the possibility of "catastrophic flooding" was still a concern, with the "threats and impacts" of the storm "focused over the western half of the state."
The weather service said "numerous landslides" could unfold in areas with steep terrain, while "many roads could become impassable due to severe runoff and flooding."
It added that the storm could also create "dangerous driving conditions due to near zero visibility."
Responding to the threat of the storm, a number of schools were closed across the Hawaiian archipelago on Monday while Hawaii County Mayor Mitchell Roth declared a state of emergency Sunday “due to the threat of imminent disaster.”
In the midst of the storm on Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department said it rescued five boys, ages 9 to 10, from a raging stream.
Speaking at a press conference, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Sheldon Hao of the Honolulu Fire Department said crews had already responded to dozens of "storm-related events," including downed trees, arcing wires and roadway obstructions.
He said that his team remained vigilant, particularly after heavy rainfall in March caused damaging floods and a landslide in the Hawaiian archipelago earlier this year.
The storm system in March saw floodwaters destroy homes and overrun roadways, while also causing a landslide on the island of Kauai.
Hawaii's governor also issued an emergency declaration in the midst of that storm, which put the state on alert for future weather events.