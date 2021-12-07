State of emergency declared in Hawaii as storm leaves hundreds without power

Hawaii's governor declared a state of emergency as a major storm left hundreds of people without power and threatened "catastrophic flooding" across the islands.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, Gov. David Ige said he signed the emergency declaration as heavy rains from a "Kona low," a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, were expected to “continue to cause flooding and damage" across the state.

The decision, he said, would allow Hawaii to use funds to provide "quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by flooding and other effects of heavy rains."

Ige said the emergency relief period would run until at least Friday, Dec. 10.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

It comes as hundreds of people were left without power as roads were flooded and trees downed in areas across the Hawaiian Islands.