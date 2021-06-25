State and national records may be broken as Pacific Northwest faces excessive heat

Nearly the entire states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho were under excessive heat watches and warnings on Friday as 22 million people are forecast to be threatened by extreme heat.

Highs will be 15-20 degrees above average Friday but will soar to 25-35 degrees above average over the weekend and into early next week. Daily record highs in Portland and Eugene in Oregon and in Seattle are expected to be smashed by three to five degrees on Saturday, and shattered by up to 12 degrees on Sunday. All-time records are possible for both Portland and Seattle.

As the forecast temperatures continue to go up, Seattle could now hit 100 degrees both Sunday and Monday, making it their first time with back-to-back 100 degree days.

Forecasts above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday in Eugene have prompted the U.S. Olympic Team track and field trials to shift their events to earlier in the day to beat the peak heat. Instead of beginning at 10 a.m., races will instead begin at 7 a.m.

The highs over the weekend may even flirt with multiple state records. The highest temperature ever recorded in the state of Washington was 118 degrees. The state records for Oregon and Idaho are 119 and 118, respectively.

While those records appear to be safe, Canada could set a new national record high. The highest temperature ever recorded for the entire country of Canada was 113 degrees. Temperatures this weekend could come close.

Due to the heat expected to last into next week, the duration amplifies the danger even more for potential heat illness. It also increases the likelihood of the power grid getting overwhelmed by the load placed on the system to keep up with the energy demand.

With excessive heat being the top weather-related killer in the U.S during an average year and with so many households in the Pacific Northwest devoid of air conditioning, residents must be reminded to take this rare event extremely seriously.

As a result of climate change, excessive heatwaves like these will become increasingly more frequent and severe. The rising temperatures are also exacerbating critical drought conditions, which in turn dries out soils and subsequently amplifies heatwaves.