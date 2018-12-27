Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Blizzard and winter storm warnings extended from Minnesota through the Dakotas and down into Kansas on Thursday, with havoc on the roads for commuters and holiday travelers.

Central South Dakota, eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota can expect more than a foot of snow to fall by Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds gusting up to 50 mph in parts of those states would make driving conditions even more treacherous.

The Minnesota State Patrol asked drivers to take it slow on the slick roads as they were already responding to crashes and spinouts Wednesday night.

A travel alert was issued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol "due to reduced visibility and snow fog creating 'whiteout' conditions."

Meanwhile, to the east, flood watches were in effect West Virginia down to the Gulf Coast, with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall expected in that region, according to the weather service.