Storm tracker: Follow Isaias' path

Tropical storm Isaias is gathering strength as it heads north.

Isaias, the latest storm in the busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is expected to regain hurricane strength as it approaches the Carolinas. The storm, which dropped heavy rain on the Florida coast over the weekend, is currently slated to make landfall last Monday or early Tuesday and could bring up to eight inches of rain, flooding, and possible tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings from Georgia to Maine, warning of life-threatening storm surges and possible flash floods as the storm tracks up the east coast this week.

The storm has already caused damage to parts of the Caribbean including landslides and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Follow Isaias' path with the map below. It will be updated throughout the day.

