Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The torrent of floodwaters that raged through downtown Ellicott City, Maryland, on Sunday took many residents by surprise. In just two hours, more than 6 inches of rain fell, and the Patapsco River rose 17 feet, submerging the green valley in muddy waters.

The power of the flash floods ripped small buildings from their foundations, lifted cars and scattered them like toys, and forced more than two dozen water rescues in the historic mill town of 65,000 people. Efforts to find and rescue at least one person continued Monday afternoon.

Although the roiling waters had receded by early Memorial Day, the scenes of devastation looked worse than they did two years ago, residents said, when what was called a "once-every-1,000-years flood" killed two people and nearly wiped out Main Street.

As officials assessed the damage on Monday, they said they were lucky in this regard: While 1,100 calls were placed to 911 during the storm and several people were hospitalized, there were no immediate reports of deaths.