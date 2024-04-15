IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Strong storms forecast to bring rain, hail and tornadoes to the Plains and into the Midwest

Fourteen million people are at risk Monday from Texas to Nebraska for storms producing baseball-size hail and tornadoes. Storms will sweep across the Midwest through mid-week.
Fourteen million people are at risk from Texas to Nebraska for storms producing baseball-size hail and a few tornadoes, forecast to go into the evening and last overnight.
Fourteen million people are at risk from Texas to Nebraska for storms producing baseball-size hail and a few tornadoes, forecast to go into the evening and last overnight.NOAA
By Erin McGarry and Marlene Lenthang

Severe weather is forecast to bring rain, isolated flash flooding, hail and tornadoes to the Plains on Monday and to the Mississippi Valley on Tuesday. 

Sixteen million people are at risk from Texas to Nebraska for storms producing baseball-sized hail and a few tornadoes in the evening and lasting overnight. The large hail threat is greatest from Wichita, Kansas, up to the Nebraska - South Dakota border. 

The storms will progress eastward overnight Monday and into Tuesday, spreading into the Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. 

On Tuesday, 26 million people are at risk from Arkansas up through Iowa and Illinois with a chance for EF-2 or stronger tornadoes from Iowa City into western Illinois and northern Missouri. Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest risks. 

Come Wednesday, 12 million people are at risk from Paducah, Kentucky, up through Columbus, Ohio. 

Heavy rain will be associated with these storms, with a wide swath of 2 or more inches forecast from Nebraska to Wisconsin through Wednesday.

An enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms has been issued by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center from the low pressure center in South Dakota, western Nebraska and southward. A slight risk extends into the southern Plains "where storm coverage is more uncertain, but any storms that do develop will still pose the same threat," The National Weather Service said.

There will also be threats of isolated flash flooding from the northern Plains into the Missouri Valley and parts of the central and southern Plains. 

Monday’s severe weather comes after storms hit parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Sunday evening. Rain was reported along with golf ball-sized hail in Bristolville, Ohio, as well as coin-sized hail in Boardman, Ohio, and hail in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, by locals on social media.

Erin McGarry

Erin McGarry is the executive editor of NBC News' climate unit. 

Marlene Lenthang

Breaking News Reporter