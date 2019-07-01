Breaking News Emails
A freak summer hail storm in Guadalajara, Mexico, submerged cars and damaged hundreds of houses Sunday morning, officials said.
Jalisco state's civil defense agency began working at dawn to clear ice from the streets, said Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro. Photos posted by the agency showed cars nearly fully covered in hail, and The Associated Press reported that hundreds of homes were damaged.
The hail also blocked drainage systems, which led to severe flooding in some parts of the city.
Alfaro said more than 3 feet of hail had fallen, adding that he had never seen anything like it.
He said later Sunday that there were not any reports of injuries or fatalities. He said the Mexican Army and local Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque officials had also responded.
Following the storm, the temperature on Sunday reached a high of 81 degrees in Guadalajara, according to the AP.