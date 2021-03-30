Tennessee flooding death toll grows to 7

Authorities in Tennessee on Monday confirmed three more deaths related to flooding that inundated parts of the state over the weekend, bringing the total to at least seven.

Five people died in Davidson County, home to Nashville, and there was one death in both Cheatham and Hawkins counties, according to the state department of health.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in Nashville from Saturday into Sunday, and some areas saw more than 8 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Damage assessments were ongoing Monday after widespread flooding that affected homes and businesses and downed trees and power lines, state emergency officials said.

Tennessee is bracing for more rain. Rivers and creeks are expected to be at flood stage for days, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is forecast for the Nashville area this week, according to the weather service.

That rainfall could cause some localized flooding, but the service's Nashville office said it shouldn't affect river levels too much.

Adam Wirdzek stops to look at a utility building that was carried down a flooded creek, in Nashville, Tenn. March 28, 2021. Mark Humphrey / AP

In the three newly reported deaths, at least two involved vehicles.

A man apparently drowned in his truck after driving around barricades in Cheatham County on Sunday night, county fire chief and emergency management director Edwin Hogan said. Cheatham County is west of Nashville.

In Hawkins County, in the northeastern part of the state, a 61-year-old woman died after her Nissan Sentra left the roadway Sunday afternoon and was swept away, according to a highway patrol report.