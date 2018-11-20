Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Plan to go to that famous parade on Thanksgiving? Better bundle up.

Several Northeast cities, including New York, can expect temperatures approaching the coldest ever recorded on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City has only seen three Thanksgivings since 1870 when the high temperature did not reach at least 30 degrees, the weather service reported. But on Thursday, it is expected to hover in the mid-20s with a wind chill producing feel-like temperatures in the teens.

New England will also see temperatures dip 10 to 15 degrees below average, with Boston's weather having the potential to shatter its coldest Thanksgiving high of 24 degrees set in 1901. The temperature there is forecast to hit a high of 22 degrees or less.

Providence, Rhode Island; Philadelphia; and Burlington, Vermont will also likely have frigid temperatures that may break records, according to Weather.com. On the bright side, those cities are expected to be spared snow and rain on Thanksgiving.

But the Gulf Coast can expect rain overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. California, which is battling devastating wildfires at both ends of the state, can expect Wednesday rain, which could be very heavy through Thursday morning.

Weather in the rest of the country should remain relatively calm through the holiday weekend, during which 54.3 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from their homes, according to AAA. That's the highest number of people expected to take to the roads, waterways, railways and skies since 2005, AAA reported.