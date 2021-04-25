Thunderstorms, hail, tornadoes possible for Southeast

Severe weather that impacted Texas was headed to the Southeast with thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes possible, federal forecasters said Saturday.

A possible tornado was spotted Friday in Lockett, Texas, where forecasters had warned a touchdown could happen. High winds and storm damage impacted several buildings overnight, including an elementary school, in Huxford, Alabama, NBC affilaite WPMI of Mobile reported.

The station warned viewers of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding. Nearly 56,000 customers were without power Saturday night in Alabama and Georgia.

National Weather Service tornado warnings were in effect Saturday evening for multiple towns in southern Georgia and parts of central Tennessee.

"Severe thunderstorms will persist this evening across parts of Georgia, southeastern Alabama, and northern Florida including the Panhandle," the weather service said Saturday in a one-day outlook. "Large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two remain possible."

A federal flash flood watch was in effect Saturday evening for portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and south and south-central Georgia, the weather service said.

A low-pressure system and a frontal system moving eastward were causing the instability, federal forecasters said.

"By Sunday morning, most thunderstorms will have moved offshore as the front sweeps across the region," the weather service said in a national forecast discussion.