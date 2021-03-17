Thunderstorms, tornadoes threaten South

A dangerous outbreak of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes was forecast to threaten the South and the Southeast on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama were under "high" and "moderate" risk outlooks as large hail and damaging winds were expected to move from the southern Plains to the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. High-risk severe weather outlooks are rare.

"The last time this happened in March was nine years ago," said Al Roker, co-host of NBC's "TODAY" show.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms including long-track intense tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts is expected across the MS valley and Southeast today Wed. A High Risk has been issued across portions of LA, MS, and AL. Please see https://t.co/sSBMoEIquc for info. pic.twitter.com/UM6gZyQea4 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2021

Affected areas are at risk of strong, long-track tornadoes, which remain on the ground for an extended period of time.

The onslaught of storms was expected to continue into the afternoon and overnight, the weather service said.

Tornadoes at night are especially dangerous, because people are often sleeping and don't hear warnings. For that reason, nighttime tornadoes are 2.5 times more likely to kill than daytime tornadoes. Compounding the danger will be that the storms will be moving quickly under the cloak of darkness in a region characterized by hills and trees that can block visibility even more. Fast-approaching storms mean less time to prepare.

Meteorologists urged people to take the time now to make sure they have a way to get tornado warnings that can alert and wake them up if needed. That can be done by checking to make sure notification settings are turned on for mobile devices.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon.

"The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama tomorrow," Ivey said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level. Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning."

The severe storms are expected to travel from southern Virginia into parts of the South on Thursday, including Georgia and the Carolinas, the weather service said. Widespread damaging wind gusts are expected to continue, and several tornadoes are possible.