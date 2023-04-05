Tornado reports across the U.S. reach 478, double the average for this point in a single year

There have been at least 478 tornado reports across 25 states so far this year, doubling the average for this point in a single year.

It's the third most recorded number of twisters for early April; in 2008 there were 523 and in 2017 there were 503.

Typically, a report is made by residents or law enforcement officers who spot tornadoes or areas of damage. The National Weather Service then sends out crews to survey the damage and assign a wind speed if it is determined that a tornado did touch down.

The startling figures come amid a deadly tornado causing widespread destruction in southeastern Missouri on Wednesday morning.

So far this year, at least 63 people have been killed in tornado-related deaths. But that number is set rise, as authorities in Missouri have confirmed there are injuries and fatalities, but have not yet released any figures.

The annual average of tornado-related deaths is 71.

Damage from a tornado that hit southeast Missouri this month. Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP

At least 13 of the deaths this year were in Tennessee, where an EF-2 struck Wayne and Lewis counties last week, before also hitting McNairy and Hardin counties.

Another five people were killed in Arkansas after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Cross and Pulaski counties, and five more died in Indiana.

Among the fatalities in Indiana was a couple found dead in a campground at McCormick’s Creek State Park in Owen County, officials said.