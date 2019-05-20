Breaking News Emails
By Elisha Fieldstadt
Roofs were torn off homes and power lines were ripped from the ground as dozens of tornadoes were reported over the weekend in the Southern Plains, and the same region can expect another round of severe weather on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Sixty-seven tornadoes were reported between Friday and Sunday in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Kansas and Nebraska.
Oklahoma, Kansas, and northern Texas can expect more large tornadoes on Monday, along with damaging hail, strong wind gusts and torrential rain, according to the NWS.
Parts of those states can expect 2-3 inches of rain per hour leading to flash flooding Monday, forecasters said. More than 10 million people are under flash flood warnings.