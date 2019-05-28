Breaking News Emails
A large and dangerous tornado raked across the Dayton, Ohio, area Monday night and several people had been reported injured. Extensive damage was reported in areas north of the city, and thousands of customers were without power, utilities reported.
The National Weather Service declared a tornado emergency for northern Montgomery County, urging residents to take cover in Englewood, Northview and surrounding areas. It confirmed a "large and dangerous" tornado on the ground near the Dayton suburb of Trotwood in Montgomery County just after 11 p.m.
Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald told NBC affiliate WDTN of Dayton that several apartment complexes were being evacuated because of the potential of gas explosions. McDonald said on Facebook that power lines and trees were down across the city of 25,000 residents.
In Mercer County, at least seven people had been transported to hospitals for injuries sustained during the storm, according to county officials. They did not detail the extent of the injuries.
WDTN reported that many trees were down and that numerous homes had been damaged in and near the town of Celina, about 55 miles northwest of Dayton. It said the roof of Brookville High School in Montgomery County about 10 miles northwest of Dayton, appeared to have been seriously damaged.
WDTN aired video of downed trees, damaged homes and smashed cars in the suburb of Beavercrook.
The Ohio Department of Transportation was using snow plows to remove debris off a highway after the tornado hit the area late Monday.
Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning said its crews were using several plows to scrape debris off to the side of southbound Interstate 75, trying to get the highway reopened as soon as possible.
"We'll do a more thorough cleaning after we get lanes opened," he told the Associated Press via text early Tuesday. He said tow trucks eventually will have to deal with damaged vehicles along the roadway, too. He said other crews are also clearing debris northwest of Dayton in Mercer and Darke counties.
