Tornadoes, hail and damaging winds threaten the Plains as severe storms sweep the central U.S.

Strong storms rolling across the Plains on Tuesday are bringing heavy winds and threats of tornadoes and hail.

Millions of people from Kansas to the northern Plains will see severe weather with a potential for flooding, high winds and tornadoes.

There is an enhanced risk of thunderstorms with threats of hail and tornadoes over southern Iowa into northern Missouri and west-central Illinois, the National Weather Service said in a post on X.

Central Nebraska saw wind gusts over 70 mph and tornadoes were reported near Eureka and Richland, Kansas, according to The Weather Channel.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Kansas until 9 a.m.

Hail in Lawrence County, Pa., on Sunday. @paultylergo via X

Central and eastern Iowa into northwest Illinois and northern Missouri could see supercell thunderstorms that have the potential of bringing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes EF2 or stronger, the Weather Channel reported. The severe weather will stretch ahead of a cold front from the upper and mid-Mississippi River valleys to portions of the Ozarks region, according to the channel.

On Wednesday, the storms will move eastward from southern Michigan into the Ohio Valley, ahead of the cold front. Tornadoes, strong winds and hail remain possible threats for the region.