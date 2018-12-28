Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A good part of the country was facing dangerous winter weather on Friday as people hit the roads and took to the sky during a busy holiday travel week.

The majority of New Mexico was blanketed in a winter storm warning, with some parts of the state already reporting 16 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which said heavy winds could create blizzard conditions in parts of the state, and that 2 feet could accumulate in some areas.

Parts of Texas, Colorado, and Arizona were also under winter weather advisories.

In the Midwest — where snow and winds created havoc on the roads Thursday — the storm has calmed, but highways were still iced over in states like Minnesota, the Dakotas and Kansas that had areas seeing up to a foot of snow.

Parts of Minnesota were still under no travel advisories Friday morning, according to the state patrol.

One person was killed and nine others were injured when an SUV collided with a small bus carrying eight adults on a slick highway near Big Lake, about 40 miles north of Minneapolis, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

In Kansas, a 16-year-old boy was killed and three other people were seriously injured when a semitrailer pinned an SUV against a guardrail on an iced-over section of I-70 Thursday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Travel wasn't proving to be much easier on roads and skies in the east, from the Gulf Coast through the Carolinas and up toward the Northeast. Dozens of flights at Atlanta International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed on Friday morning.