Tropical Depression Nine path: Track storm as it heads to Florida

A tropical depression that formed early Friday morning in the central Caribbean Sea can potentially take aim at South Florida as a hurricane as early as Wednesday, according to forecasters.

Tropical Depression 9 formed at 5 a.m. on Friday and has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The depression is currently located 615 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

The tropical depression can be upgraded to a tropical storm and receive a name sometime on Friday, forecasters said. A depression is a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less, while a tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression 9 is forecasted to bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, Jamaica and northern parts of South America through the weekend. On Monday, it is expected to impact Cuba, then emerge over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, affecting Florida on Wednesday.

As the storm has potential to rapidly intensify over the next few days into early next week, it may hit South Florida as a hurricane on Wednesday. The exact timing and location of where it would make landfall was unknown Friday.

The potential hurricane is currently forecasted to approach Florida as strong as Category 2 storm, meaning winds of 96 to 110 mph can cause extensive damage to well-constructed homes, snap or uproot shallowly-rooted trees and block roads, according to the National Hurricane Center. Power outages that last days or weeks are also a possibility.

A hurricane hasn't made landfall on the Florida Peninsula in five years, since Irma in 2017, while the northwestern part of the state was pummeled by Sally in 2020 and Michael in 2018.