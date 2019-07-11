Breaking News Emails
A hurricane warning was in effect Thursday as Tropical Storm Barry, threatening as much as 20 inches of rain and dangerous storm surges, headed for a likely Friday night collision with the Louisiana coast.
The National Hurricane Center said Barry was creeping along at 5 mph on a track that would take it over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday, then move it into the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.
The hurricane warning was issued for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle, which doesn't include rain-swamped New Orleans, which was — for now — under a tropical storm warning.
Forecasters said the storm's slow movement would mean rain would remain over the coast for an unusually long time, resulting in a threat of severe flooding along the entire central coast of the Gulf of Mexico and well inland into early next week.
Storm surge watches and warnings were in effect for much of the Gulf Coast from Alabama to the western Louisiana coast. Storm surges are life-threatening inundations of rising water moving inland.
"It's the water that's the most deadly part of these tropical systems — 90 percent of the fatalities in these tropical systems is the water," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham told NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was confident that the Mississippi River wouldn't overflow levees. Still, he urged residents to take maximum precautions.
"This is going to be a major rain event across a huge portion of Louisiana," Edwards told reporters. "Look, there are three ways Louisiana floods — storm surge, high rivers and rain. We're going to have all three."
The town of Grand Isle, Louisiana, south of New Orleans, ordered a mandatory evacuation of residents at noon Thursday.
Plaquemines Parish, southwest of New Orleans, had already started evacuating residents Wednesday afternoon.
"We're erring on the side of caution," Parish President Kirk Lepine said. "We want to make sure every resident is prepared and they're to understand that this government will take care of everybody in his parish."
Multiple airlines, including United, Jet Blue, Delta, American, Southwest, Spirit and Frontier, told passengers they could rebook flights to and from Gulf Coast airports at no additional charge.