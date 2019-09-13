Breaking News Emails
By Joe Murphy
Less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, another storm is headed that way. The storm's possible path could bring it to Florida's east coast.
The National Hurricane Center warns South Carolina, Georgia and Florida could experience heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding over the weekend.
When reading the map, keep in mind that the cone represents the probable track of the center of the storm, not the size of it.