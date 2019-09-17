Breaking News Emails
A tropical storm made landfall Tuesday near Freeport, Texas, at the same that a hurricane in the Atlantic threatens Bermuda.
Tropical Storm Imelda could bring five to 10 inches of rain to southeast Texas and a high risk of flash flooding throughout the week, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. Imelda is also likely to bring heavy winds that have the potential to pummel the state's southwest coast at maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Flash flood watches are already in effect for 6 million people, including in Houston and Galveston, the same region that was inundated with catastrophic flooding by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
At the same time, meteorologists are watching two storms in the Atlantic that have the potential to cause damage in the Caribbean.
The National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Humberto is posing a strong threat to Bermuda. Humberto was still more than 500 miles from the island on Tuesday, with top sustained winds of 100 mph. Forecasters said Bermuda could get tropical storm force winds Wednesday afternoon.
Another storm system, dubbed Tropical Depression Ten, is threatening to exacerbate issues in the Hurricane Dorian-devastated Bahamas. The National Weather Service warned that the storm has the potential to evolve into a hurricane by Friday.
The path of Tropical Depression Ten could change, but experts predict that the storm will graze the coast of Puerto Rico and continue toward the Bahamas.