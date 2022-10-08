Tropical Storm Julia forecast to strengthen as it moves toward Nicaragua, Colombian islands

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua.

Julia’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 45 mph late Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 360 miles east of Providencia Island and moving west at 17 mph.

Julia was forecast to pass near or over Colombia’s San Andres and Providencia islands Saturday night on its way to landfall in Nicaragua on Sunday morning.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said via Twitter that the government was preparing shelters on the islands. Officials on San Andres announced a curfew for residents beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday to limit people in the streets.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the two islands as well as Colombia's Santa Catalina Island and Nicaragua from Laguna de Perlas to Puerto Cabezas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday evening or night while it moves over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, the hurricane center said.

Yolanda González, director of Colombia’s Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute, said Julia could be a Category 1 hurricane when it passes the islands.

A greater threat than Julia’s winds were rains of 5 to 10 inches — up to 15 inches in isolated areas — that the storm was expected to dump across Central America.

“This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides through this weekend,” the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm’s remnants were forecast to sweep across Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and southern Mexico, a region already saturated by weeks of heavy rains.