Tropical Storm Mindy forms off Florida Panhandle

Not long after Tropical Storm Mindy formed off the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, it was set to make landfall with 45 mph winds and a potential for up to 6 inches of rain, forecasters said.

The center of the storm was nearing landfall in the Panhandle at 7 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said.

It was around 25 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, which is southwest of Tallahassee, and moving northeast into the state at 21 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical storm warnings were in place for a stretch of the Florida coast from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River.

Mindy is the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. It formed in the Gulf of Mexico at around 4 p.m.

Mindy is forecast to cross the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday night and sweep across the state and southern Georgia. The center should be in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, but up to 6 inches is possible in spots, the hurricane center said.

Mexico Beach, where the tropical storm warnings start, is around 300 miles from Port Fourchon, Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall as a destructive and deadly Category 4 storm on Aug. 29.

At least 26 people in Louisiana died in the hurricane or in its aftermath, the state Health Department said. Hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Wednesday.

The remnants of Ida then caused record rainfall and devastating flooding in the Northeast. At least 45 people died in New York and New Jersey.

One person each also died in Maryland and Connecticut, and five people died in Pennsylvania, officials said.