Newly released police body camera video shows several officers in Texas forming a human chain to rescue a family, including two children, trapped in their car from rising floodwaters during Tropical Storm Imelda.
In the footage released by the Conroe Police Department, the officers are seen removing a little boy from the nearly submerged car and passing him from person to person. The officers then remove a little girl from the vehicle and pass her down the line of rescuers. An adult in the front passenger seat was also rescued.
The officers are seen standing in almost waist-high water and gripping the jacket of the person in front of them to keep from falling over in the choppy surf.
Sgt. Jeff Smith said the family became trapped after their vehicle stalled in high waters on a road during Imelda, which battered the area with heavy rain in September. Five deaths in Texas have been attributed to the storm.
NBC's "Today" weather forecaster Al Roker said "extreme rain events," like the one residents in Conroe experienced last month, are more likely due to climate change.
"It should be once every 100 years you get a storm like this. Well look, two years ago we had Harvey. It was the wettest U.S. tropical cyclone on record," he said, adding that because of a warmer atmosphere and warmer oceans due to climate change there will be "more frequent and wetter storms."