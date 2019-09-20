Breaking News Emails
Video of the deluge from former Hurricane Imelda in southeast Texas show backyard trampolines peeking out from under the floodwater, trucks submerged up to their flatbeds, and people wading through chest-high water.
Footage shot at Spindletop RV Park in Beaumont shows people being rescued from their RVs by crews in motorboats. Some campers carry garbage bags of their possessions and hold umbrellas, which appear to do little to keep them dry as the rain pounds down.
In aerial footage of Beaumont, a kayak is seen parked at a gas station, where the water nearly reaches the fuel pumps.
In some driveways, cars have almost disappeared beneath the floods. Vehicles on a highway stop as drivers try to gauge whether they will be able to drive through a virtual lake from flooding on the road ahead.
Imelda has dropped 40 inches of rain on parts of southeast Texas since making landfall as a tropical storm in Freeport on Tuesday. Friday could bring three more inches of rain to the already-drenched area, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm has been blamed for two deaths — one in Jefferson County, where Beaumont is located, and one in Harris County, where officials rescued more than 500 people from flooding over the course of 36 hours.