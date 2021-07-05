A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa could still bring flooding to Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa kept on a path toward Florida Monday, threatening the Florida Keys and the state’s Gulf Coast after causing at least three deaths in the Caribbean.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said they expected the storm to move into the Florida Straits Monday night and pass near or over portions of Florida Tuesday. They issued a storm surge watch into Wednesday.

Elsa had been the season’s first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season before it weakened and was downgraded. It marked an unusually early start, more than a month before the average date of Aug. 14 for the season’s first Atlantic hurricane.

Tropical Storm Elsa. NOAA

Man-made climate change and other factors have combined to cause more frequent and bigger tropical storms, experts have said.

Elsa was not expected to cause further search delays at the collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, on the state’s east coast. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on NBC News’ “TODAY” show that she did not expect a major impact on the work of search-and-rescue crews at the site, where the death toll has risen to 27 people.

We are continuing to closely monitor #Elsa. All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages. Now is the time to restock your supplies and review your hurricane plan. Follow @FLSERT for updates throughout the coming days. pic.twitter.com/C4lzmK3R50 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 4, 2021

On the west coast, including near Tampa Bay, flooding could reach 2 to 4 feet above ground level if it coincides with high tide levels, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The combination of a storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the center said in an advisory. It warned that rainfall could be up to 6 inches in localized areas.

Forecasters advised people in coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina to monitor the progress of Elsa and watch for additional advisories.

Though the storm weakened slightly Monday — with maximum sustained winds falling to 60 mph from 65 mph earlier in the day — it could strengthen again over the Gulf of Mexico, the center said.

Elsa caused two deaths in the Dominican Republic and one in St. Lucia, authorities said. And in Cuba, where the storm was centered Monday afternoon, officials evacuated 180,000 people as a precaution against the possibility of heavy flooding, The Associated Press reported.

“We continue with maximum attention focused on the track of storm Elsa through Cuba,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted, according to Reuters. “Authorities are working all over the country.”