Weekend winter storm to bring snow and rain to the Northeast

A weekend winter storm is expected to bring some snow followed by rain to the Northeast, including amounts of snow that major cities have not seen in several years.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in regions such as the Poconos in Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and portions of New England. Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout much of the Northeast.

The Washington, D.C., area could see the beginnings of a winter wonderland Saturday, but it will be washed away with some wet weather.

"We could see rain and snow coming down at a pretty good rate at times," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Areas west and north of Washington will be impacted the most. Public schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, canceled on-campus activities and closed administrative offices Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation cautioned drivers about traveling during the storm.

"Ice + Snow = Take It Slow! Wintry precipitation could create slick spots in some areas of Virginia," the agency said on X. "Motorists should check http://511Virginia.org for travel conditions along their entire route, follow local forecasts & limit travel based on conditions."

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission issued a similar warning and advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel.

"Additionally, the agencies will implement various speed and vehicle restrictions throughout the storm," state officials said in a news release.

A snowfall drought has been setting records across the eastern U.S., and this storm could end it in some cities. For the number of consecutive days with less than an inch of snow, Philadelphia reached 705 days through Friday, beating the previous record of 661 days that ended on Dec. 15, 1973.

New York City went 691 days through Friday, outstripping the prior record of 383 days that ended on March 21, 1998. Baltimore reached 707 days through Friday, with a prior record of 672 days that ended on Dec. 25, 2012.

The National Weather Service for New York City warned that the area could see four to eight inches of total snowfall with 10 to 12 inches a "reasonable worst case," according to a posted briefing. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with wind gusts of 25 mph.

The weather service said to expect snow-covered roads late Saturday into Sunday and downed power lines and trees are likely as the wintry mix sweeps through the area.

A winter storm advisory is in effect for New England, New Jersey, southwest Connecticut and interior southeast Connecticut, according to the weather service. The interior portions of New England, New Jersey and southwest Connecticut are under a winter storm warning through Sunday.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said at a news conference that the state had salt piles ready to go, extra utility crews and expected to "have hundreds of plows out there on the ground."

"I think this storm’s been a long time coming," he said. "It’s been over two years since we’ve had a storm of this magnitude, 6 to 12 inches. We’ve got a lot of salt piled up here; it’s been piling up for a while (and) some shiny new snow plows."