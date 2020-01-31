It will be a soggy and stormy end of the week for the Gulf Coast, Southeast and Florida.
Four million people are under the risk of severe weather across South Florida, including Miami, for storms that roll into the area late Friday.
On Saturday, the risk for severe storms continues for South Florida, with six million people at risk. As the center of the storm grazes the Carolina coastline, there will be morning rain along the coast up through the Mid-Atlantic.
The highest rainfall totals of 1-2 inches will be concentrated across southern Florida and eastern North Carolina and South Carolina.
SUPER BOWL WEATHER
Weather looks great in Miami for the game with afternoon highs in the 70s and game-time temperatures in the 60s. However, that threat of severe storms Friday and Saturday could impact travel going into the city and pose a risk for outdoor activities.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, five million people are under flood alerts across parts of Washington state, including Seattle. A series of storms will affect the region through Sunday, leading to up to 10 inches of rain in some locations.
RAIN AGAIN IN NORTHWEST
In addition to heavy rainfall, heavy snow of a couple of feet will blanket the mountains. Stevens Pass, Washington, has picked up over 200 inches of snow since the start of January. Over the weekend, gusty winds could cause power outages, and in the mountains, the greatest risk will be for avalanches and landslides. River flooding is also a concern.
This will mean the end to an extremely wet January, where cities like Seattle have seen a trace of rain or more nearly every single day.
WARM IN MIDWEST
In between the storms on the coasts, the middle of the country will be very warm Saturday and Sunday. Sunday's highs will be 15-30 degrees above average for much of the country. Denver will make a run for 70 degrees, and Kansas City will be in the 60s. These temperatures will feel more like April or May than the first weekend of February. A few spotty record highs will also be possible Saturday across the West and Rockies.