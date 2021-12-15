Winds up to 95 mph in Colorado cause road closures, flight delays and power outages

Parts of Colorado were hit with high winds Wednesday, leading to more than 400 flight delays at Denver International Airport.

Gusts of 95 mph were reported in northern areas of the state, the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted at 1:38 p.m. Peak gusts further east were around 65 mph.

"Stronger winds now spreading across the plains with areas of blowing dust and hazardous travel expected," the agency posted.

In another tweet, the weather service urged people to be aware of falling tree limbs and said travel "is not recommended."

Scattered power outages were also possible. By early Wednesday afternoon, about 57,400 customers had lost power in the Denver metro area, Boulder and up to Loveland, according to NBC affiliate KUSA.

By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme weather had caused 483 total delays at Denver International Airport and 131 cancelations, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. The airport told travelers to check their airline's flight status before leaving home.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted several roads were closed due to the high winds. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Golden said a highway was closed due to downed power lines and a truck that toppled over.

Colorado isn't the only state hammered with severe weather. About 100 million people stretching from the West Coast to the Great Lakes were under some kind of weather alert earlier Wednesday.