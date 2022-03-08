Winter not done yet: Wet and snowy days ahead from the Rockies to New England

The next storm system will bring rain, storms and snow to the East Coast through Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, a developing storm system will move across the Southeast, bringing rain and thunderstorms from Texas to North Carolina.

On Wednesday, strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas where strong winds will be the main threat followed by locally heavy rainfall, which could add up to 1 to 2 inches (locally higher amounts) in some spots.

Farther north, as the storm system moves into the Northeast, it will meet with cold air and bring the chance for wet snow from Pennsylvania and central New Jersey up through New England.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches will most likely occur on grassy surfaces and in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Green and White Mountains.

Cities along the I-95 corridor, like New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Boston, will also likely see some flakes fly, but wet roads from a slushy inch or two will be the most likely outcome in the large metro areas.

Washington won't get any snow, but instead a rain for several hours with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s.

At the same time, the Northeast and New England will be contending with its March snow, so will much of the Rocky Mountain region.

For most locations in the Rockies, March is one of the snowiest months of the year. It will live up to its reputation this week.

Winter alerts were up by Tuesday morning from northern Montana stretching down through southern Colorado and east into parts of Nebraska and Kansas.

Up to 20 inches of fresh snow could blanket the highest elevations of the Rockies through Thursday, lesser amounts of 3 to 6 inches of snow more likely for parts of the central Plains.

As if snow falling wasn't enough to plunge millions back into a winter mindset, a temperature free-fall will dramatically drop temperatures back to reality after several warm days.

High temperatures on Monday that were 15 to 30 degrees above average led to numerous record highs across the East. Washington soaring to a high of 80 degrees, experienced one of their earliest first 80 degree days on record.

On Tuesday, high temperatures were forecast to be 20 to 30 degrees colder than Monday. While the colder temperatures will be a rude awakening after the spring tease, they will actually be close to the average for early March.

Through late week, the East will warm up while the Rockies and Plains cool down due to the next blast of arctic air.

The past few days have offered a reminder that the month of March often features weather extremes on both the cold and warm ends of the spectrum.

As millions grapple with the abrupt swing from 70s and 80s to snow, it's not uncommon to see snow after the first 70-degree day in the Spring.