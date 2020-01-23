Winter storm marches East, creating travel headaches for millions

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will fall through Thursday night as a storm creates a messy day for millions across the Midwest.
Travel delays are likely, including for Chicago, St. Louis and Detroit. On the southern side of the storm system, a drenching rain will make for nasty travel on the roadways across portions of the South and the Tennessee Valley.
By Friday, while the wintry mix will continue over the Great Lakes, heavy rain will move into the mid-Atlantic; Washington, D.C., can expect rain by the evening commute.
Saturday looks like a soggy day for the entire I-95 corridor from Washington to New York City to Boston. This is a rainmaker for the urban corridor, but some sleet may mix in with the cold rain early Sunday.
Accumulating snow from the storm will be confined to portions of the northeast and northern New England.
Along with the storm, temperatures are warming, with those in much of the contiguous United States climbing near or above average for the next couple of days. This will be welcome warmth for people in South Florida, after Miami dipped to 40 degrees Wednesday, its coldest temperature in 9 years.