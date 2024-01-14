IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blizzards and dangerous wind chills: Take a look at the winter weather across the U.S.
A pedestrian walks through snow during a winter storm ahead of the Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By NBC News
A dangerous Arctic blast is hitting large swaths of the country, bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions along with dangerous wind chills.
As of Saturday night, 44 million people were under a winter weather advisory, with a wind chill warning affecting 29 million and a wind chill advisory in place for another 64 million, according to the National Weather Service.