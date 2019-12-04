Wintry Thanksgiving storm finally leaves with one final swipe

Residents of the Northeast finally got moving again Tuesday as the weeklong wintry Thanksgiving storm that marched across the U.S. moved out of the country, but not before stalling transportation one last time.
More than 400 takeoffs and landings were canceled Tuesday at major Northeast and New England airports, more than half of them at Boston Logan.
Northern areas of New York state and parts of western Massachusetts and Vermont got the worst of it, with parts of New England getting more than 2 feet of snow Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Boston got less than 6 inches of snow, but most of it arrived at the worst possible time — the morning rush hour.
A jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 just south of Boston, causing backups for most of the morning. And public transit suffered under power failures, mechanical problems and long lines of commuters.
"At this point, I'm just going to turn around and head back home," Leigh Franco of Melrose said after her subway train broke down in a downtown Boston station on its way to Cambridge.
"I didn't want to go in today anyway," Franco told NBC Boston.
After days during which tens of thousands of homes and businesses lost power, most electric service had been restored across the region by Tuesday afternoon, except in New Jersey, where more than 34,000 customers remained without power Tuesday night.
The weather system has been blamed for killing at least eight people from Arizona to New Jersey, five of them children, since it began traversing the continent before Thanksgiving.