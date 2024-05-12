Trump's VP contenders fight for attention and Eurovision's first nonbinary winner: Weekend Rundown

Does the U.S. have a 'red line' for aid to Israel?

Tens of thousands of people in Rafah have evacuated, fearing an imminent Israeli invasion as battles rage across Gaza. Israel has already sent some tanks into Rafah, and it has warned for months that it will launch a full-scale ground assault on the city. But despite President Joe Biden's comments about the U.S.' withholding military assistance if Israel goes through with the offensive, Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to identify the administration's "red line."

Blinken appeared on "Meet the Press" after a State Department report to Congress concluded it was "reasonable to assess" that Israel had violated international law in Gaza but hasn't violated the terms of U.S. weapons agreements. He defended the ambiguity of the report, saying it "makes clear that this is an incredibly complex military environment."

In the U.S., demonstrations continued and new encampments were erected at universities across the country over the weekend after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests that have led to nearly 3,000 arrests, according to an NBC News tally. Students at Duke University's commencement walked out just before Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech.

How Trump VP contenders are fighting for his attention

As former President Donald Trump weighs who should be his running mate, top prospects in Congress are burnishing their credentials to appeal to him, from their committee seats to TV spots in which they can speak to an audience of one.

For Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the House Republican Conference chair, weekly news conferences are opportunities to get in front of cameras and shower praise on Trump.

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, has toured the Sunday show circuit to align with a central theme of Trump's campaign: that Congress shouldn't have certified the 2020 election for Biden, even though he won.

"The way to impress [Trump] is not by being a dutiful soldier who just keeps your head down and works," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was Hillary Clinton's vice presidential pick in 2016. "The way to impress him is to really flatter and suck up to him."

Amid controversies, Eurovision crowns first nonbinary winner

Switzerland's Nemo became the first nonbinary person to win the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, seeing off competition from Croatia in Malmö, Sweden, as well as Israel, whose participation had ignited protests and calls for a boycott.

Nemo's Eurovision-winning track, "The Code," was inspired by their journey discovering life outside the gender binary, the artist told NBC News ahead of the final, explaining it “definitely stems from a lot of nonbinary joy” and is “a very empowering song to sing onstage.”

At the winner's news conference, Nemo said Eurovision "needs a little fixing" after days of behind-the-scenes drama, in which Dutch artist Joost Klein was disqualified over an incident, while other artists have lodged public complaints with the organizers.

Nature's light show could continue for days

Northern lights appear in the night sky above the Brocken in Schierke in northern Germany on Saturday. Matthias Bein / AP

Auroras are lighting up night skies across the U.S. thanks to a continuing solar storm, federal forecasters say. The latest forecasts have Earth-affecting geomagnetic storm activity taking place Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

The free, multiday music festival for the eyes has been lighting up skies in the Northern Hemisphere around the globe, as far afield as northern Europe and China. Viewing is usually best just on either side of midnight — roughly from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. — experts say.

Meet the Press

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Sunday compared Israel's war against Hamas to the U.S. decision to drop atomic bombs on Japan in World War II in an interview on "Meet the Press."

Graham, a staunch supporter of Israel, condemned Biden for threatening to withhold certain weapons from Israel if it launches a military operation in Rafah.

"When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by the bombing [of] Hiroshima [and] Nagasaki with nuclear weapons," he said. "That was the right decision."

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., argued Israel "should not be receiving another nickel of U.S. military aid."

"Hamas is a terrible, disgusting terrorist organization that began this war," Sanders said. "But what Israel has done over the last seven months is not just gone to war against Hamas — it has gone to war against the entire Palestinian people."

Politics in brief

What's going on at Miss USA?

The sudden resignations of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA triggered a fresh wave of scrutiny of the Miss Universe Organization, which has been rocked by years of leadership turmoil and organizational shake-ups.

In her Miss USA resignation letter, Noelia Voigt pointed to the cultural challenges the organization faces and accused the pageant's CEO and president of unprofessional and toxic conduct.

In light of the controversies, Dani Walker, a former Miss Montana, has encouraged her followers in the pageant community to hold off from competing in Miss USA. She said it was "heartbreaking" advice to give.

Celebrating aunties on Mother's Day

In many communities, the titles of aunt, auntie, titi or tía are often given to the women who connect us with our roots, serve as confidants or take on motherly roles for those who are grieving or have strained relationships with their own mothers.

The labels are often signs of respect and affection, and they aren’t always indicators of a biological connection.

This Mother’s Day, NBC News asked people across the country to share how having an auntie — or being one — has shaped their lives.

