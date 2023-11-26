Dozens of hostages released amid Israel-Hamas cease-fire: Weekend Rundown

Hostages released after seven weeks in captivity

A temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas began on Friday morning, allowing for hostages to be released.

Since Friday, dozens of Hamas hostages have been released, as well as dozens of Palestinian prisoners held by Israeli authorities.

There was an hourslong delay Saturday due to allegations from Hamas that Israel violated terms of the deal, including claims that it had not released prisoners in the agreed-upon order.

After the third group of hostages was released Sunday, Hamas said in a statement it wants to extend the deal “by seriously seeking to increase the number of released detainees as stated in the humanitarian truce agreement.”

Sunday’s released hostages included Abigail Mor Edan, an American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas. In an interview earlier this month, Abigail’s great-aunt said the little girl’s parents were killed in their home at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

President Joe Biden reacted to the latest release of hostages Sunday. “Nothing is being taken for granted, but the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again,” he said from Massachusetts. “The proof is little Abigail.”

Three Palestinian students shot in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont police are investigating the shooting of three young men in Burlington on Saturday night.

The three 20-year-old Palestinian students were “confronted by a white male with a handgun” who shot at least four rounds “without speaking,” Burlington police said.

All three are safe and getting medical care. The police statement says two of them were wearing keffiyehs, and according to the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, they were speaking Arabic at the time.

A joint statement issued by the victims’ families calls for a thorough investigation and says law enforcement should treat this as a hate crime. “We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated,” the statement read.

Alex Murdaugh to be confronted by victims

Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Tuesday on almost two dozen counts of financial crimes, and his victims expect to have the opportunity to speak.

Family members of Gloria Satterfield, who had been employed by Murdaugh as a housekeeper before she died following what has been described as a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaughs’ home, plan to address Murdaugh directly in court.

Their lawyer, Eric Bland, said he plans to confront Murdaugh too.

“I’m going to say that ‘I heard you say that you wrongfully took ... no, you didn’t wrongfully take, you stole,’” Bland said. “‘I heard you say you misrepresented. No, you didn’t misrepresent, you lied. Yeah, let’s not sugarcoat what you did. You’re a thief and a liar.’”

Ohio AG’s statement upsets victim’s family

When Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the arrest of a sex worker accused of drugging and killing four customers, he said, “Don’t buy sex in Ohio — it ruins lives and could cost you yours.”

The family of Wayne Akin, one of the victims, was outraged by Yost’s statement, saying he failed to consider the victims and instead shamed them.

“He’s not wrong,” said Christyn Crockett, Akin’s daughter. “But for the victims’ sake, it’s just so insensitive.”

Yost said in an interview he recognized families’ trauma.

“However, that being said, and my sincere sympathy is extended to them, respectfully they were not my audience,” he said. “My audience was the many, many men who buy sex every day, who are complicit in human trafficking and who are acting dangerously.”

Politics in Brief

History repeating: If former President Donald Trump ends up facing President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, it would be only the sixth presidential rematch ever. Here’s what to know about the history of American political rematches.

Immigration policy: More Americans have been willing to accept tougher border enforcement — and their willingness could test how far hard-liners can go in 2024 with anti-immigrant proposals.

Actor Selma Blair sat with with Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” to talk about her recent White House visit marking the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years ago and has been in remission since 2021. Over the past few years, she has been a vocal advocate for the disabled community.

Asked what her message to lawmakers and Biden would be, Blair said, “Equity, accessibility.”

She called out “sub-minimum wage for people with disabilities” and said, “It’s really out of touch and wrong.”

