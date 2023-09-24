Sen. Menendez faces pressure to resign, Hollywood writers continue talks with studios: Weekend Rundown

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend.

Pressure grows for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign

Sen. Bob Menendez at the Capitol, on Sept. 12, 2023. Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call via AP file

Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J. faces a growing number of calls to resign after he and his wife were indicted on bribery charges.

A number of New Jersey Democrats, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, have said he should step down. One of them, Rep. Andy Kim, announced Saturday that he plans on challenging Menendez for his Senate seat.

Some Senate Democrats aren't calling for his resignation yet, though. Across the Sunday news programs, three of them were highly critical of Menendez, but stopped short of calling on him to vacate his seat in the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority.

On "Meet the Press" Sunday, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said he has "no interest" in running for Menendez's seat if his presidential run is unsuccessful.

Writers strike negotiations hung up on language over AI as talks continue

Striking WGA and SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Mario Tama / Getty Images

As Hollywood writers and producers made progress in negotiations to end the strike that has gone on for 145 days, a critical point of contention has been the specific language over the use of artificial intelligence, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

The back-to-back weekend meetings may be a sign of hope amid a strike that ended some television programs before their seasons came to a conclusion and postponed the annual fall season of debuts and returns.

Jimmy Carter makes surprise appearance before 99th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter. Scott Cunningham / Getty Images file

Former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care early this year, saying at the time that he was going to stop further medical intervention and spend the remainder of his life at home.

It's been seven months since then, and on Saturday, just days ahead of his 99th birthday, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, made a surprise public appearance together at the Plains Peanut Festival in his Georgia hometown.

"We're betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99," the Carter Center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they re-shared a video of the Carters riding in a black SUV at the festival.

A historic first for NASA

A capsule containing precious samples from an asteroid traveled 4 billion miles over seven years before finally landing on Earth Sunday morning.

The sample return capsule from NASA's Osiris-Rex mission in Utah on Sept. 24, 2023. Keegan Barber / NASA via AP

The dramatic event marked a major milestone for the United States: The collected rocks and soil were NASA’s first asteroid samples brought back to Earth.

Experts have said the bounty could help scientists unlock secrets about the solar system and how it came to be, including how life emerged on this planet.

Soaring food prices hurt India's families

Raj Kumari, 30, shops for rations at a shop in New Delhi on Sept. 5, 2023. Saumya Khandelwal for NBC News

Few foods are as essential to Indian cuisine as tomatoes and onions. But between soaring inflation and northern floods that have decimated this year's harvest, prices of almost every part of a meal are now at record highs.

Raj Kumari, a migrant worker living in New Delhi, has been forced to make some hard choices when planning meals. She said she has skipped purchasing her son's favorite food, chicken, and limits how much cooking oil and flour she picks up from the street market.

Low-income families like theirs receive about 33 pounds of wheat from the government every month but that is enough to last only 10 days, leaving them at the mercy of the market for the rest of it.

“What can a poor family like ours do when we can’t even find work?” Kumari said.

Meet the Press

President Joe Biden plans to head to the United Auto Workers picket line on Tuesday to show support for striking union members.

On "Meet the Press" Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Biden is joining the autoworkers because he's "the most unapologetically pro-worker, pro-union president we've ever had."

Former President Donald Trump plans to deliver a prime-time speech to auto workers Wednesday. Asked by Kristen Welker if Biden was trying to get ahead of his predecessor, Buttigieg said he's going because he stands with the union.

Welker also asked Buttigieg about specifics on what a win-win deal would look like, and if the administration was in favor of a proposed four day work week.

You can watch the full interview here.

What workers are fighting for For many Black UAW members, striking is about keeping the promise of a middle-class life. "For Black people, who have been held back in society, building cars was a way to have a great life," said Lynda Jackson, a Stellantis worker and the recording secretary of UAW Local 7 in Detroit.

Politics in Brief

2024 polling: The latest NBC News poll shows that overwhelming majorities of voters have concerns about the multiple trials former President Donald Trump faces and President Joe Biden's age and mental fitness.

Careening towards shutdown: The deadline to avert a government shutdown is the end of the month, and the pay for four million federal employees is at risk if Congress doesn't act before then.

#SwedishScarf: The story of a man who went from working as a background actor in John Mayer and LeAnn Rimes music videos to storming the Capitol and ending up on the FBI wanted list.

Christie skips Iowa: Every Republican presidential candidate is campaigning in the Hawkeye State — except Chris Christie. He's instead going with a New Hampshire-focused strategy that illustrates how different the two states can be.

Pandemic aid: Relief money that went to renters facing eviction was overpaid, some officials say, and they're scrambling to claw back millions of dollars. Some of the notices ask for five-figure sums within weeks.

Culture & Trends

Russell Brand. Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy file

Russell Brand made his first public comments Friday following the publication of several sexual abuse allegations against him.

The comedian has denied the allegations, saying that all his relationships have been consensual. His Friday video posted to X mostly focused on criticism of the British government, which he said had "asked big tech platforms to censor our online content, and some online platforms have complied with that request."

The allegations have provoked sudden soul-searching in the United Kingdom about its toxic and violently misogynist media culture of the 2000s, in which Brand was a peacocking protagonist.

Many in Britain are now confronting the reality that the ugliness of that era may lurk much closer to the surface of public life than many realized or admitted.

In case you missed it