Bag of snakes found in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

Snakes almost on a plane.

According to an X post by the TSA, officers at Miami International airport found a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger's pants while at a checkpoint late last month.

The post included photos of the snakes that were found in what appears to be an Oakley sunglass bag.

Before the discovery could leave anyone rattled, TSA officers alerted Southeast U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Miami-Dade police for assistance. The snakes were then handed off to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Currently, the relationship between the passenger and the snakes remains unclear.