Frozen custard company apologizes for promoting "National Pro-Life Cupcake Day"

A frozen custard company has issued an apology after promoting its cupcake-themed custard flavor in honor of the upcoming "National Pro-Life Cupcake Day."

Kopp's Frozen Custard, which has three restaurants in the Milwaukee area, apologized on Monday for promoting its "Hey Cupcake" custard flavor in connection with the Oct. 9 day, which was founded by an anti-abortion group called Cupcakes for Life.

"Linking 'National Pro-Life Cupcake Day' with our long-running flavor 'Hey Cupcake,' was an oversight on our part and an honest mistake," read a statement posted to Kopp's Twitter account. "It was never our intention to get political and appear as though we have taken a side in this ongoing debate."

Kopp’s issued the apology after local news site OnMilwaukee reached out to the company for a comment before publishing a story on the social media backlash the company was facing for linking its flavor to ‘National Pro-Life Cupcake Day,’ according to OnMilwaukee.

In the statement, Kopp’s pledged to “be more diligent in reviewing ... any flavors we may link to a national holiday.”

The company has since removed the flavor from its website, where a monthly "flavor preview" highlights two new "flavors of the day," in addition to vanilla and chocolate.

"The featured flavors are often related to events for that day or month," the company's website states.

Kopp's couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Rebekah Flippin, the spokesperson for Cupcakes For Life, told NBC News that the group's goal is to use the annual “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to "create a more positive message" about the anti-abortion movement.

Typically, Flippin said, anti-abortion activists across the country bake and distribute free cupcakes on Oct. 9, along with information about crisis pregnancy centers, which dissuade women from having abortions and typically provide free pregnancy tests and other services. Some crisis pregnancy centers have also been found to spread medical misinformation to people seeking abortions.

"We just want to demonstrate, really, that not every baby gets a birthday," Flippin said of the annual cupcake day, which she said she has been involved with since 2011.

A search of the hashtag #ProlifeCupcakeDay shows years' worth of Twitter and Instagram posts featuring photos of cupcakes and efforts to distribute them.

Flippin said it was "unfortunate" that Kopp's apologized for promoting National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.

"I think that any opportunity [to discuss] pro-life or abortion should be open and welcome," said Flippin, 33, who lives near Cincinnati. "I think that's the primary effort of Pro-Life Cupcake Day, is to create conversations."