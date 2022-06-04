'You continue to make history': Prince Charles leads tributes to queen at jubilee concert

LONDON — Prince Charles led the tributes to his mother at a Platinum Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace Saturday.

On the third day of events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, Charles told the crowd of thousands that she had “been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.”

The queen, 96, did not attend the concert and has not made any public appearances since Thursday when she was seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other members of the royal family. She did not attend a thanksgiving service at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday because of mobility issues.

Charles told the crowd he “wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service.”

Prince Charles arrives for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Daniel Leal / Pool via AP

Queen Elizabeth II stands with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations in London on Thursday. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

He said she pledged to serve her whole life and continued to deliver. "That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight,” he added.

As he spoke, photos of the queen over the years were projected onto the facade of Buckingham Palace. Handpicked by the prince, they showed historic moments during the queen's reign, including her coronation and a meeting with the late South African human rights leader Nelson Mandela.

“We think of all you have done to make the Commonwealth such an important force for good, You continue to make history,” Charles said.

Referencing his father, Prince Philip, who died in April, Charles said he was “much missed,” but he was “sure he is here in spirit.”

Royal fans gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert. Frank Augstein / AP

Diana Ross, Elton John and Duran Duran were among those who performed at the concert.

At Cardiff Castle in Wales, Prince William also paid tribute to his grandmother.

Elsewhere in the U.K., Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, privately celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Lilibet.

The queen and other royals wished her a happy birthday on their official Twitter accounts.

The couple made their first public appearance of the jubilee at the thanksgiving service after traveling to the U.K. from their California home.