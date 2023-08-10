HONG KONG — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dismissed his country's top general and ordered the military to step up war preparations “in an offensive way,” state media reported Thursday.

Kim held the meeting of the Central Military Commission in the country's capital Pyongyang Wednesday and discussed plans against its enemy, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. It did not say who the enemy was.

Kim pointed at Seoul and its surrounding area on a map in front of the uniformed generals, pictures released by KCNA showed.

General Pak Su Il was also removed from his post of chief of the General Staff after just 7 months in the job, KCNA said.

Ri Yong Gil, a military veteran who has previously served as defense minister and chief of the general staff was appointed in his place, the agency added.

It remains to be seen whether Pak's dismissal is significant, according to Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a professor of international relations at King’s College London.

“It would be more important to see whether Pak is losing all his positions or not,” he said. “If yes, I think there is a bigger change.”