1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England.

The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police," the statement said.

Authorities did not identify the person who was killed in the explosion. Another person was treated for non-lifethreatening injuries.

Liverpool is located in northwest England and is one of the United Kingdom's most populated cities.

