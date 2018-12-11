Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Kalhan Rosenblatt, Nancy Ing and Jonathan Dienst

Two people are dead and at least 11 injured in a shooting in the center of the French city of Strasbourg on the German border on Tuesday, according to French National Police.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. near Strasbourg's Christmas market, which attracts millions of tourists every year, a French security official told Reuters.

A search was underway for the suspect who has been identified, police said.

Morten Løkkegaard, a Danish politician and member of the European Parliament, which has one of its three locations in Strasbourg, told Euronews that he was on lockdown inside the Parliament building.

"The whole Parliament has been locked while the police are investigating this, so I think we will spend some hours here," Løkkegaard said. "Hundreds of people are still working in the Parliament at this time of the day."

Axel Schouteten, manager of a McDonald's in Place Kieber, said he was sheltering in place inside the restaurant with approximately 80 people, including families and children.

"I was in the back of the restaurant when I heard gunshots. I think it was the sound of an automatic weapon. There was a big movement of the crowd and then a few minutes later, I closed the doors, and saw three bodies on the ground," he said, adding that he didn't know if the people he saw were dead or alive.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.