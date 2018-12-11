Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt and Reuters

One person is dead and at least three injured in a shooting in the center of the French city of Strasbourg on the German border on Tuesday, according to a local fire department.

"Incident taking place. Please stay calm and await official communications," officials tweeted.

The shooting took place near Strasbourg's Christmas market, which attracts millions of tourists every year, according to a French security official.

It was not immediately clear who perpetrated the shooting and if the shooter had been apprehended.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.