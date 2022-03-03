One million people have fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus after a week of war, with Russia’s military bombarding key cities across the country in an effort to overcome staunch resistance to their invasion.

The conflict has fueled a growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and left those who have remained in Ukraine facing an intensifying assault from the air and ground.

But the mileslong Russian military convoy threatening the Ukrainian capital has made little progress over the last three days, with Russian forces struggling to overcome fierce defense and their own logistical issues in their northern advance. They appear to have had more success in the south, with two key port cities struggling to hold out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his countrymen to keep up their resistance, while branding Russian soldiers “children who are being used.”

The Kremlin's international isolation grew on Wednesday when the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution denouncing its invasion and calling for the end of hostilities in Ukraine.

Latest developments on Ukraine:

1 million people have fled the war in Ukraine in the week since the invasion began, according to the U.N.

Russia's long military convoy stalled 18 miles outside Kyiv.

Two key port cities in Ukraine's south were struggling to hold out amid fierce Russian attacks.

Russia said nearly 500 of its troops have been killed, but the actual number is likely considerably higher, Western officials say.

From the central capital, Kyiv, to Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson in the south, Russia’s advances have brought destruction to major cities and civilian areas.

The bombardment of Ukrainian cities has pushed residents to flee for neighboring countries and displaced many more inside the country of 44 million people.

“I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one,” Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement issued Thursday.