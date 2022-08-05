13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire in Thailand

At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a fire broke out at a night club in Thailand’s eastern Chonburi province early on Friday, a police official said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. All victims so far have been identified as Thai nationals, police said.

Rescue personnel work inside the Mountain B nightclub after a fire in Sattahip district in Thailand's Chonburi province, on Aug. 5, 2022. Sawang Rojanathammasathan Rescue / AFP - Getty Images

The fire at the Mountain B night club, about 180km southeast of the capital Bangkok, started about 1 a.m. local time, Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, told Reuters by phone.Local TV footage showed people fleeing the club and emergency workers putting out flames and looking through the burnt-out premises, with shoes and bottles strewn across the ground.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims they will receive help from authorities and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure they have proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.