Up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

As many as 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of the county, Biden administration officials told U.S. Senate staffers Tuesday, according to two aides.

Two Senate aides confirmed to NBC News that they were given that figure in a briefing led by national security and defense officials.

The Washington Post newspaper first reported that the staffers were told between 10,000 and 15,000 U.S. citizens remain in the country.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said the U.S. intends to evacuate all Americans out of the country.

"When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said 'that’s what we intend to do' and that’s exactly what we'll do, and are accomplishing right now with HKIA re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan said the administration was working with the Taliban and believes their assurance of protection for civilians' passage to the airport could extend until the end of the month. He did not answer, however, whether the U.S. is prepared to stay past Aug. 31 to ensure that all Americans are out of the country.

"I'm not going to comment on hypotheticals. What I'm going to do is stay focused on the task at hand, which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible. We will take that day by day," Sullivan said earlier in the day.

After Afghan forces surrendered to the Taliban on Sunday, throngs of people gathered at the Kabul international airport in an attempt to leave the country. The airport was temporarily shut down because of the chaos, and flight eventually resumed Monday night.