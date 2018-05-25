Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Fifteen people were injured, three critically, in what authorities described as an intentional explosion at a restaurant outside Toronto Thursday night, authorities said.

In a tweet Peel Regional Police stated that two suspects "detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant" before fleeing. The pair were seen in security video wearing dark jackets with hoods that obscured their faces, according to a screen-grab distributed by authorities.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Constable Iryna Yashnyk of the Toronto Police Service said the blast was reported at 10:30 p.m., a half hour after closing time for Bombay Bhel, an Indian eatery in Mississauga, Ontario.

However, police believe that patrons were among the injured, Yashnyk said.

The critical patients were taken to Toronto Trauma Centre, police said. Brian Gibson, Deputy Chief of Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said the patients had injuries consistent with a blast.

The suspects were described by Peel police as a stocky, 5-foot, 10-inch man in his mid 20s with "light skin" and wearing dark blue jeans and a 5-feet, 9- or 10-inch tall companion with "fair skin," and a thin build. He was wearing dark skate shoes and faded jeans.

Authorities cordoned off the plaza where the explosion took place in order to launch their investigation, Yashnyk said.

Though only a half hour's drive from Toronto, Mississauga is a major city in its own right; more than 700,000 people call it home.