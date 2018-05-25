'IED' explosion in Toronto-area restaurant injures 15, two suspects sought

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Fifteen people were injured by an intentional explosion at an Indian restaurant in a Toronto suburb Thursday night, authorities said.

Police said they were hunting for two men who are alleged to have walked into the Bombay Bhel restaurant and "detonated an improvised explosive device" before fleeing the restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario.

2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant. Several injured were taken to local hospital and 3 in critical condition were taken to a Toronto Trauma Centre. pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans told reporters Friday morning there was no indication the incident was an act of terrorism or hate crime, although she did not suggest another motive.

"There is no indication that this is a terrorist act. There is no indication that this is a hate crime," she said, adding, "We have not ruled anything out."

The blast was first reported at 10:30 p.m. ET. All victims who had been hospitalized — including three who were originally listed as critically injured — were released by mid Friday afternoon, police said.

Evans said there were two birthday parties taking place at the restaurant at the time of the explosion, and children under the age of 10 were present but none were injured.

Police said the two suspects fled the scene immediately following the explosion and police across the region are looking for them. "Every available police resource is being used to locate the people responsible for this horrendous act," said Evans.