Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 13, 2019, 8:32 PM GMT By Doha Madani and Reuters

Two U.S citizens were among five killed in a plane crash in Londiani, Kenya, a Department of State spokesman confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

The Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority said officials received a distress signal at about 10:30 a.m. local time, prompting a search and rescue response.

"The plane clipped the tree and the rear wheels came off," farmworker Joseph Ng'ethe said. "It then careened and crashed into another tree in front and into the ground."

Members of the Kenya Red Cross carry victims' bodies after a light plane crashed in a field in Kericho county west of the capital Nairobi on Feb. 13, 2019. Suleiman Mbatiah / AFP - Getty Images

Witnesses said the plane was making odd sounds as it approached the field. The pilot, a Kenyan, gestured at farmworkers on the ground below to move away before the plane hit a tree, they said.