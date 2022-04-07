2 killed, at least 15 injured in shooting at Tel Aviv bar

TEL AVIV, Israel — Two people were killed and at least 15 others wounded for injuries in a shooting at a bar in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, authorities said.

One suspect is believed to have opened fire in the bar shortly after 9.p.m. and they are not yet in custody, according to Tel Aviv police. The bar was located in a busy restaurant and nightlife district in central Tel Aviv.

Israel's national emergency services, Magen David Adom, transported two men to Ichilov hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A forensics expert investigates the scene of a shooting in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. Jack Guez / AFP - Getty Images

Three others — a 20-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man — were also taken to Ichilov Hospital for gunshot wounds and are in serious condition.

Two people were taken to the Wolfson Hospital with non-gunshot related injuries, according to the Magen David Adom.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was monitoring the situation from the Israeli military headquarters, which is also in downtown Tel Aviv, his office said.

Details as to how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive for the suspect were not immediately clear.

Police said there were “indications” it was a terrorist attack — the fourth deadly assault in Israel in less than three weeks at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The militant Hamas group that rules the Gaza Strip praised the attack, but did not claim responsibility.

Forensics experts investigate the scene of a shooting in Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. Ahmad Gharbali / AFP - Getty Images

On March 29, a 27-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank methodically gunned down people in the city of Bnei Brak, killing five. Two days earlier, a shooting attack by two Islamic State sympathizers in the city of Hadera killed two police officers.

The week before, an IS sympathizer killed four people in a car-ramming and stabbing attack in the southern city of Beersheba. The Hadera and Beersheba attacks were carried out by Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Paul Goldman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Doha Madani reported from New York City.